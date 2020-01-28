Two foreigners coronavirus suspects proved healthy

Saeed Namaki said in the meeting of medical schools heads in Tehran that the German and the Chinese citizens in Yazd, central Iran, were examined on Monday and the tests given proved that they are healthy of the virus.

Namaki said that no case of the virus have been detected in the country so far.

Coronavirus was first seen in late December 2019 in Wuhan, central China. It has so far killed scores of people and affected hundreds more, while there are 1,287 suspected cases.

The virus has already been detected in Canada, France, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan and it is expected that up to 100,000 people have been infected.

It is said that the genome of the virus is about 70 percent similar to that of the SARS virus. However, its pathogenesis is three times more but fatality is about one-third or one-fourth of SARS.

There are about 220-270 people on each flight coming from China. Suspicious people are taken to hospitals and isolated. Having edibles is also banned for flights coming from China.

