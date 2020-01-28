Quake jolts western Iran

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 10:22 hours local time (06:52 GMT).

The epicenter of the quake was located at 45.74 degrees longitude and 33.73 degrees latitude.

Force four quakes are not strong enough to cause damages.

Kermanshah was jolted by several earthquakes since November 12, 2017, when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the province's Ezgeleh region killing at least 620 people and injuring over 12,000.

Another small earthquake shook Khuzestan Province, southwestern Iran, at 10:30 minutes after Sumar's quake.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish