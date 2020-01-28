Coronavirus has no effect on Iran-China trade ties

Speaking to IRNA, Majid Reza Hariri said spread of Coronavirus coincided with Chinese New Year, adding that interaction between Iran and China is in the form raw materials, minerals and petrochemicals.

He added that if Chinese holiday takes too long, it will affect global costs.

He predicted that the disease will be under the control in two weeks.

The Coronavirus was first seen in late December 2019 in Wuhan, central China. It has so far killed 41 and affected 729 while there are 1,287 suspected cases.

Earlier, Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki said no case of Coronavirus has so far been observed in Iran, saying that visa for Chinese citizens will be issued if they have clean health card.

Namaki said that medical teams have been assigned to the airports for checkup survey of incoming tourists since the new Coronavirus was introduced.

We have advised Iranian Foreign Ministry to issue visa for Chinese people if they have clean health card.

He added that Coronavirus is less deadly than H1N1 Flu Virus but it is more communicable.

