Larijani says US Deal of Century aiming to humiliate Muslims

Addressing Majlis Tuesday formal session, Larijani said that the US audacity is the outcome of disunity among Muslims.

The US will soon understand the result of such measure, he said referring to Iraqi people protest against US.

He added that the US has recently adopted the policy of all-out confrontation against Iran aiming to cause disappointment in the society.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message slammed the US' Deal of Century and advised them to accept Iran's democratic solution.

He wrote in his Twitter account on Monday: "Instead of a delusional “Deal of the Century”—which will be D.O.A.—self-described "champions of democracy” would do better to accept Iran's democratic solution proposed by Ayatollah @khamenei_ir: A referendum whereby ALL Palestinians—Muslim, Jew or Christian—decide their future."

Meanwhile, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that Muslims must resist the Deal of Century with faith and perseverance.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish