Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 28

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani warns of ‘threat to democracy’ ahead of elections

President Hassan Rouhani warned Monday of threats to Iran’s “democracy and national sovereignty” in the run-up to the February 21 parliamentary elections.

- World pays tribute to basketball legend Bryant

Kobe Bryant was “one of the most extraordinary players” in the history of basketball who “inspired people around the world” to play the game.

- Zarif decries Trump’s ‘cultural terrorism’ against Iran

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday US President Donald Trump’s threat earlier this month to attack culturally-important centers in Iran amounts to an act of “international cultural terrorism.”

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- President Rouhani: We should not let U.S. terrorists succeed

Iranians should not allow U.S. President Donald Trump’s "maximum pressure” approach to harm national unity ahead of parliamentary elections, President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday.

- Abbas rejects Trump’s offer to discuss Palestine deal

The head of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas has turned down an offer from U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss his so-called "deal of the century”, AFP reported, citing anonymous Palestinian officials.

- Two gold, one bronze medals for Iran at Karate 1-Premier League Paris

Iranian karatekas grabbed two gold and one bronze in the 2020 Karate 1-Premier League in Paris.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Martyr Soleimani’s military life subject of street theater at Fajr

Iran’s General Office for Dramatic Arts announced on Monday that it will produce a street play, which will portray the military life of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

- Zarif: Trump’s dream about bilateral meeting is ‘wishful thinking’

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that U.S. President Donald Trump’s dreaming about bilateral meeting to reach a “Trump deal” is “wishful thinking”.

- People’s trust in rulers more important than winning elections

President Hassan Rouhani on Monday highlighted the importance of the upcoming parliamentary elections, but noted that peoples’ trust in the country’s rulers is more important than the outcomes of elections.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Non-oil foreign trade at $72b

Iran’s non-oil foreign trade during ten months to January 20 reached $72 billion, according to Mehdi Mirashrafi, head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.

- Steel exports rise 28%

A total of 6.78 million tons of finished and semi-finished steel products were exported from Iran during the first eight months (March 21- November 21) of the current fiscal year -- a 28.62% year-on-year increase, according to the Iranian Steel Producers Association.

- Proof of purpose a must for big transactions

Bank clients in Iran henceforth are obliged to provide authentic and verifiable documents regarding the purpose of large transactions, the Central Bank of Iran of Iran said in a notice.

