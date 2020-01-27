Iran, Georgia keen on boosting scientific, academic cooperation

Stressing the need for promoting scientific and cultural collaboration between the two countries, he said that universities' scientific diplomacy is very influential in Iran-Georgia relations.

Countries' progress and success is contingent upon proper use of scientific and cultural potentials, Qavam-Shahidi said.

"We will try to help improve international interaction among the two countries' universities by removing obstacles and restrictions," he said.

Caucasus University chancellor, for his part, referred to the two countries' historic and cultural commonalities, saying that Iran favors promoting scientific and cultural cooperation and joining Iranian universities to the International Association of University Presidents (IAUP).

Shengelia pointed out that Tehran and Tbilisi have good collaboration in all fields and Georgia welcomes hosting Iran's Cultural Week in March.

