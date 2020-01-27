UNAMA thanks Iran's positive role in helping solve Afghan problems

In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday, he explained developments unfolding in the country and appreciated Iran for its backing during years of war in Afghanistan.

Zarif, for his part, stressed the need for protecting votes of the Afghans and declaration of final results sincerely and transparently, hoping that new Afghan government would be able to start its work soon.

He also voiced Iran's support to peace process under the Afghan government until an agreement among Afghan groups, including Taliban, is reached.

Zarif also reiterated that the US plans cannot be trusted and called for UN active role to ease peace talks.

UN team is currently in Tehran to discuss Afghan developments with the Iranian officials.

