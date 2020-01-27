Rouhani: Iran-Russia ties growing despite US' wish

President Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with Chairman of the Russian State Duma Viacheslav Volodin on Monday. He also highlighted the role of the two countries' parliaments in deepening bilateral relations.

"Iran-Russia agreements are being implemented step by step and the two countries' parliaments can help development of bilateral relations," he said.

Trilateral relations of Iran-Russia-China and holding joint maneuver means that the three countries are determined to have closer relations, President Rouhani said.

The chief executive hailed Russia's stances regarding assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, saying that Russia's sympathy with the Iranian nation was of great significance and it is very important that the two countries are sensitive towards state terrorism.

Reiterating that Iran dislikes spread of tension in the region, Rouhani said, "Stability of the region is of significance for us and Russia and we are ready for further cooperation and consultations between the two countries in the field."

Ties with Eurasia is very important to Iran, Rouhani said, Iran has started trade ties with Eurasian states and Russia has had very good collaboration and Tehran favors keeping up the cooperation.

Chairman of the State Duma, for his part, said that good ties between the two countries are the outcome of the decisions of the two countries' presidents.

Fortunately, Tehran-Moscow relations experienced a good momentum and Duma will help implementation of the governments' decisions.

Referring to holding sessions of Joint Parliamentary Commission regularly, he said that the second session in Tehran dealt with further improvement of bilateral ties on Monday.

Key issue of the commission is promoting relations between the two countries, he said, calling for holding more sessions to achieve better results.

"Despite escalation of tension in the region, we should take steps in line with easing tensions and not let challenges distance us from each other," he said.

