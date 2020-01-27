Zarif blasts US' delusional Deal of Century

"Instead of a delusional “Deal of the Century”—which will be D.O.A.—self-described "champions of democracy” would do better to accept Iran's democratic solution proposed by Ayatollah @khamenei_ir: A referendum whereby ALL Palestinians—Muslim, Jew or Christian—decide their future, " Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

Earlier, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that Muslims must resist the Deal of Century with faith and perseverance.

Stressing that the issue of Palestine is a top priority for the Muslims, Ayatollah Khamenei added that conspiracy of the Deal of the Century set by the US and its puppets is a crime against humanity.

The Supreme Leader invited the Muslims to actively participate in the fight against the enemy and said that the Deal of the Century is, God willing, doomed to fail.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish