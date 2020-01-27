Jan 27, 2020, 8:14 PM
Taliban claims responsibility for downing US' aircraft

Tehran, Jan 27, IRNA – Taliban claims responsibility for downing the US' aircraft in Ghazni province of Afghanistan, Taliban spokesman Zabihollah Mojahed said in a statement issued on Monday evening.

There were a number of the US servicemen in the aircraft, the statement reads.

A media reported that around 100 bodies have been found in the crash site. 

