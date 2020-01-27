Americans taking region into int’l dictatorship, parliament speaker says

Speaking at the Second High Commission for Parliamentary Cooperation between the Iranian Parliament and the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Viktorovich on Monday, Larijani said that Russia is undergoing important developments, which the Duma's role is very important in, so your presence in Iran for this summit demonstrates your commitment to the relations between the two countries.

Speaking about the fact that Iran and Russia are two important and influential countries in the regional equations, the Iranian speaker said that Iran and Russia share common enemies and their sanctions are also considered as a common aspect of Iran and Russia.

Referring to close consultations between Iran and Russia on various issues, Larijani highlighted that the two countries have taken great joint steps, especially in the fight against terrorism, as well as good security-military cooperation, a recent example of which was joint Iran-Russia-China military drill. Meanwhile, the two countries' cooperation in the economic field is positive, which we hope to accelerate.

He commended the chairman of the Russian Duma for his condolences for the martyrdom of General Soleiman as the clear example of US state terrorism, saying that the Russian government acted very responsibly on this issue.

Larijani described the Joint Commission as a place for the development of economic cooperation between the two countries and noted that we hope that holding this commission at such a level reflects the willingness of the two sides could develop relations and could help further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

Speaking at the commission, Vyacheslav Viktorovich, also emphasizing the need for inter-parliamentary cooperation, went on to say that these interactions should help deepen the relations between the two countries.

He pointed out that the possibilities and capacities of the Joint Parliamentary Commission of the two countries and stated that the two parliaments can make decisions that will lead to the development of relations between the two countries.

