Speaking to IRNA, Ayatollah Houshmand said, fortunately, the quake has left no human casualties.

He added that rescue teams and experts have been dispatched to the site.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 16:58 hours local time (13:28 GMT).

The epicenter of the quake was located at 41 km west Shiraz.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish