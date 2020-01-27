Jan 27, 2020, 6:49 PM
Mongolian historians tour Iran's monuments

Sabzevar, Jan 27, IRNA – A group of historians from Mongolia in a one-day tour visited ancient sites and monuments in Joveyn and Joghatay in the eastern province of Khorasan Razavi.

Head of Cultural Heritage, Handicraft and Tourism office of Joveyn Mohsen Salatini said on Monday that the nine-member group is studying domination of Mongolians, its consequences.

He added that the Mongolian tourists visited Bahr Abad, Sheikh Saad din Mohammad Homavi and some other tourist attractions in Joveyn.

He noted that Joveyn with many attractions has suitable capacity for tourism.

Joveyn has 69 historical works, 12 of which have been registered in list of national heritage.

