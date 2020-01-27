Handicrafts integral part of tourism industry

Addressing the unveiling of the poster of the 13th International Tourism Exhibition and Thirty-third National Handicrafts Exhibition on Monday, Vali Teymouri noted that handicrafts are an indispensable part of our tourism industry, but this year "we are witnessing the more planned and targeted presence of handicrafts to showcase the industry's capacity".

He added that "in our field surveys of foreign tourists, one of the most important issues that foreign tourists were most interested in about Iran and agreed on was the hospitality of the warm-hearted people of Iran.

Teymouri said that this year the 13th International Tourism Exhibition and the Thirty-third National Handicrafts Exhibition are all handicrafts from different parts of Iran are attending and accordingly, governors-general, governors, and mayors of different cities have been invited to participate in this exhibition as it is a place to exhibit and introduce the capabilities of entire Iran.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish