Police Chief: 700 tons narcotics discovered in 10 months

Speaking in a meeting with heads of anti-narcotics police, Ashtari said an increase in intelligence and operational measures cause growth in discoveries.

He added that the Iranian police have prioritized fighting against gangs and distributors of illegal drugs.

He called for drawing a roadmap for fighting traditional and industrial drugs.

Ashtari went on to say that under the pretext of fighting narcotics, the US has deployed troops to Afghanistan.

This is while opium plantation has grown by 50-fold after US presence in Afghanistan.

He urged the United Nations to show a reaction against the US influence on increasing the plantation of opium in Afghanistan.

