The Iranian singer has been hospitalized due to the regular check-ups, Hassan Abbasi added.

Shajarian will be discharged from the hospital in the coming days, he further noted.

Known as the “King of Persian traditional signing,” the Iranian artist was born on September 23, 1940.

In a video message in 2016, on the eve of Norouz ( the Persian New Year) the artist informed the public that he had been battling cancer.

