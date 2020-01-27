Military attachés of 30 countries tour Iran's Dafus University

The visit aimed at enhancing military interactions within the framework of defense diplomacy and exchange of students and professors between Dafus and universities of friendly countries and also the introduction of the scientific and research capabilities for accepting foreign students in commanding courses, defense management, Persian Language, crisis management, educational management, and geopolitics.

Brigadier-General Hossein Valivand-Zamani, the commander of AJA University of Command and Staff, said that this university is the only Iranian military university that can accept foreign students, and also teach them Persian and English, too.

Saying that we military officers are after peace, that’s why we get and give training. That is a deterrent so that all countries live in peace. It of course depends on expanding relations, especially with friendly and allied countries.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish