IRGC cmdr: Basij, center of Islamic Ummah dignity

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks at a Basij meeting in Tehran on Monday with the participation of Basij commanders from across the country.

At his speech to the session, Salami talked about the enemies' moves against the country, stressing that they use any methods in order to hurt the Revolution and the Islamic Republic system in Iran.

Today, the enemies have understood that their military threat is empty as it cannot cause any damage to Iran, the commander noted.

He further said the Iranian nation has always resisted the sanctions and supported the Islamic Revolution.

About US anti-Iran measures, the commander said American officials through psychological operations are trying to show themselves as so-called advocates of the human rights and devotee of the Iranian people.

Meanwhile, the January 3 assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani, the IRGC Quds force commander by the US forces in Iraq revealed the US evil character, the commander noted.

Basij as the pillar of the Islamic Revolution stands against the enemies, Major General Salami stressed.

Basij has a great capacity to solve the problems, and this is the main strategy of the volunteer forces, the commander concluded.

