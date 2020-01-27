Health Minister: No Coronavirus case observed in Iran

Speaking to reporters, Namaki said that medical teams have been assigned to the airports for checkup survey of incoming tourists since the new Coronavirus was introduced.

We have advised Iranian Foreign Ministry to issue visa for Chinese people if they have clean health card.

He added that Coronavirus is less deadly than H1N1 Flu Virus but it is more communicable.

Namaki said that SARS coronavirus had considerable mortal rate in 2002, adding that it became viral in 2012 under the name of Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV).

The Coronavirus was first seen in late December 2019 in Wuhan, central China. It has so far killed 41 and affected 729 while there are 1,287 suspected cases.

