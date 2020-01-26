Iran congratulates formation of new Lebanese gov't

Describing the formation of new Lebanese government as a positive step forward in line with solving the country's problems under the current regional and international conditions, he hoped that the new government would be able to meet people's needs and demands.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is optimistic that the new Lebanese government would be able to overcome challenges in light of national solidarity and unity and implement all programs in line with the country's development and progress.

Voicing all-out support for the new Lebanese government, Mousavi called for further improvement of bilateral relations.

Lebanon got a 20-minister government led by former minister Hassan Diab on Tuesday, after 33 days of arduous negotiations.

