Iran succeeds in int’l patent registration for treatment of chronic infectious wounds

In an interview with IRNA, Dr. Hamzeh Alipour said on Sunday that the original idea for this invention came to his mind in 2014, with the implementation and registration process going on to this day.

He made the remark that the laboratory specimen of this invention has been produced, and for mass production, several domestic companies have been negotiating with him on this issue.

This important achievement was the result of ongoing research activities as well as the support by the Iran National Science Foundation (INSF) and the Iranian Patent Association, said the researcher, noting that the research has been completely registered at the US Patent Office in 2020, Jan 19.

Alipour added that in today's modern world, changing human lifestyles has caused problems such as the spread of resistant infectious wounds such as diabetic wounds, bed wounds and chronic wounds caused by burns and accidents.

