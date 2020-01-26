Tehran cooperates with UNIDO to manage waste

The meeting held on Sunday led to an agreement which tasks Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade in Research and Technical affairs who works as Iran’s liaison with UNIDO with providing facilities of the international body and its member-states to better manage Tehran's waste.

Waste Management Organization Managing Director Sadro-Din Alipur asked UNIDO liaison to cooperate with the organization in supervising waste sorting in factories and industrial workplaces in Tehran.

Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade in Research and Technical affairs Barat Qobadian said that the long-term goal for the capital should be a zero-waste city; however, in the short-term, there should be established materials recovery facilities in the city.

Referring to ‘stable communities’ as one of the 17 goals set by UNIDO, Qobadian called for a determination to move forward to reach that end.

