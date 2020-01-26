World arrogance spreading tyranny in world, senior cleric says

Addressing a meeting of Taqrib Forum, Hojjatoleslam Shahriari called on all Muslims and Islamic countries across the world to unite behind the teachings given by Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Today, the world arrogance has employed all its capacity and is busy with imposing tyranny throughout the planet; we must stand against this cruelty, he underlined.

"This means we demand justice to prevent the presence of colonialism in global arenas and stop the massacre, but this still continues and our great figures and commanders are under daily threat; that’s the spreading of tyranny," the senior cleric added.

9416**2050

