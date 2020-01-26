Iran futsal girls win third goal fest in CAFA championship

Turkmenistan women’s national under-20 futsal team had a hard time fighting against Iranian girls’ watertight defense with zero shots.

At the same time, Iran’s female futsal players managed to score 12 goals to gain their third consecutive emphatic win in the tournament.

Roghayeh Some’eh, Maral Torkman, Fahimeh Arzani, Nasrin Qomi and Negar Yaqoubi scored 12 goals for Iran.

Iran’s futsal team played with Tajikistan and Afghanistan before today’s match, and won those games as well.

The team will face Uzbekistan women’s futsal team on Tuesday.

Central Asia Football Confederation championship kicked off yesterday in Tajikistan and will see the final match on Wednesday.

Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan have participated in the competition.

