Venezuelan people show solidarity with Iran against US threats

The crowed shouted slogans to express solidarity with Iranian people, support for peace, denouncing the US belligerent threats.

According to the website of the Venezuelan foreign ministry, the demonstration was a part of the "World Day Against a New War in the Middle East" being held in the capitals of all countries.

The tensions heightened after the US terrorist attack against Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani motorcade at Baghdad airport on a diplomatic mission to Baghdad to convey a message to the Saudi leaders on January 3, according to the Iraqi prime minister.

Carlos Ron, Venezuelan vice-minister of foreign relations for North America, urged all the people of the world, including Americans, to make a move against US unilateral actions.

Iranian university teacher Foad Izadi said in Caracas that they were there to express solidarity with the people of Venezuelan and also commemorate General Soleimani.

Lieutenant-General Soleimani had fought and uprooted the US-made terror group Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria.

The participant in the conference shouted slogans like “Viva Soleimani!”

