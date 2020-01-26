Spox:Professor Schimmel opened a window into the delicacies of Iran and Islam

Annemarie Schimmel was born on 7 April 1922 in Germany and became a renowned and influential Iranologist, historian and prolific author on Islam and Sufism before she passed away on 26 January 2003.

Schimmel received many other awards from many other countries including the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade in 1995 which proved controversial due to her defense of the Islamic world’s outrage against Salman Rushdie.

Abbas Mousavi wrote on Sunday in his twitter account that "instead of rejecting ideas, Professor Annemarie Schimmel turned to the pursuit of ideas and opened a window into Iran's and Islam's delicacies."

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added: "the unfinished love of this Rumi is exemplary for Al-Sahifa al-Sajjadiyya ( book of supplications attributed to Ali ibn Hossein Zayn al-Abidin, the great-grandson of Prophet Mohammad - P.B.U.H- ) and Masnavi-ye-Ma'navi. This wise lady's approach is a model for the world caught up in unilateralism."

