Anthony Stokes, the Irish soccer player, will be added to the red-clad Persepolis. His final agreement was signed on Saturday evening.

According to the agreement, he will receive his advanced payment in Tehran.

He has already played for England's Arsenal, Sunderland, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, and Scottish Hibernian, Falkirk, and Celtic.

He has also played for Iran's Tractor.

9417**1424

