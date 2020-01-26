Iran universities host students from 129 countries

50 percent of foreign students study in Master’s Degree, 34 percent in Bachelor’s level and the remaining 16 percent study in Doctorate level, Alizadeh told IRNA university correspondent.

The overseas students in Iran study in different disciplines but Persian Language and Literature is the most favorite among them and Computer Studies and Persian Language Teaching are in the next place, Alizadeh said.

He said that Iranian universities have given priority to internationalization and absorption of foreign students in their strategy documents since two years ago.

9416**1416

