Qeshm, Portugal geoparks sign MoU

The agreement was signed by Managing Director of Qeshm Free Zone Organization Hamid Reza Momeni and Head of World's Geoparks Network Nikolaos Zouros to help promote cooperation and interactions between the two geoparks.

Exchange of experts and tourists between Iran and Portugal are among the items of the MoU.

Signing the agreement will bring concessions to the Qeshm World Geopark and Portugal's Naturtejo Geopark, including in future UNESCO assessments.

Portugal's Naturtejo Geopark joined UNESCO's World Network of Geoparks in 2006.

Managing Director of Qeshm Free Zone Organization Hamid Reza Momeni is currently in Madrid to take part the five-day FITUR International Exhibition.

