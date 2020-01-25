Rouhani condoles with Erdogan over loss of lives in Turkey quake

President Rouhani's message reads, "I express my regret and sorrow over the deadly earthquake in Elazig province which killed and wounded dozens. This mishap saddened us."

"On behalf of the Iranian nation and government I express condolences to Your Excellency and people of the friendly and brotherly state over the loss and I wish patience for the bereaved families," he said.

Iranian government declares all-out readiness for supplying aid to the affected people and hopes that calm and peace would restore to the quake-hit region.

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale jolted eastern Turkey on Friday night.

The quake was felt in Diyarbakır, Şırnak, Mardin, Şanlıurfa and Samsun provinces.

Based on the Turkish medical centers' reports, the Friday quake killed 22 people and injured 1,030 others.

Turkish disaster management organization said that over 30 people are still missing.

