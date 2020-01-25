Jan 25, 2020, 8:41 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83647845
0 Persons

Tags

Larijani extends condolences to Turkey on quake victims

Larijani extends condolences to Turkey on quake victims

Tehran, Jan 25, IRNA - Iran's Majlis (parliament) Speaker Ali Larijani on Saturday extended condolences to his Turkish counterpart Mustafa Şentop on deaths caused by the 6.8-magnitude quake in the neighboring country of Turkey.

During his message, Larijani voiced Iran's readiness to assist the quake-hit people.

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale jolted eastern Turkey on Friday night.

The quake was felt in Diyarbakır, Şırnak, Mardin, Şanlıurfa and Samsun provinces.

Based on the Turkish medical centers' reports, the Friday quake killed 22 people and injured 1,030 others. 

Turkish disaster management organization said that over 30 people are still missing.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 8 =