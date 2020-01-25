Larijani extends condolences to Turkey on quake victims

During his message, Larijani voiced Iran's readiness to assist the quake-hit people.

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale jolted eastern Turkey on Friday night.

The quake was felt in Diyarbakır, Şırnak, Mardin, Şanlıurfa and Samsun provinces.

Based on the Turkish medical centers' reports, the Friday quake killed 22 people and injured 1,030 others.

Turkish disaster management organization said that over 30 people are still missing.

