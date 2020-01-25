Iran to inject gas into IR4 and IR2m centrifuges, nuclear official says

He pointed out that after the third step, the last step was underway and these chains of centrifuges are injected with gas by utilizing advanced machines to produce enriched uranium.

Zare'an noted that through round-the-clock efforts, all sectors of the fuel cycle from exploration, extraction, processing, enrichment, design, and production of various fuel complexes for use in research reactors have been done.

"In the near future, we will indigenize power reactors, like the Bushehr nuclear power plant as well as the production of heavy water and will achieve self-reliance," he added.

Zare'an said that one of the key requirements of this cycle is the design and manufacture of centrifuges.

"At this point, the reversed engineering was used, but now the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has stepped in with two major paths while focusing on the new centrifuge technology with innovation and local knowledge," he added.

On April 9, Iran announced the installation of a chain of 20 advanced IR6 centrifuges in the Natanz enrichment facility in Central Iran.

Washington withdrew from the internationally-endorsed 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018, re-imposed the toughest-ever sanctions against the country and started a plan to zero down Tehran's oil sales.

Under the nuclear agreement reached between Iran and six world powers in July 2015, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Tehran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions.

The Iranian officials had earlier warned that the European Union’s failure in providing the needed ground for Tehran to enjoy the economic benefits of the nuclear deal would exhaust the country's patience.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish