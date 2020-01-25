Europe can no longer play a role by referring Iran's case to UNSC

Referring to the activation of a European Troika dispute resolution mechanism and in an interview with IRNA on Saturday, Morteza Makki said that after Iran reduced and stopped its JCPOA-related commitments in response to European countries' violation of its commitments, in five stages, the EU under intense American pressure, activated a dispute settlement mechanism based on paragraph 36 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

He added that activating the dispute resolution mechanism does not mean activating the trigger mechanism, but if the parties fail to agree on a 60-day process that has been agreed upon in the dispute resolution mechanism, it could lead to activating the trigger mechanism and referring Iran's case to the Security Council of the United Nations.

The foreign policy analyst said that referring Iran's nuclear case to the UN Security Council is a red line. He noted that referring Iran's case to the Security Council would undoubtedly lead to the return of the UN sanctions. In fact, with the referral of Iran's case to the Security Council, Europe can no longer play a role, and the US will play a decisive role.

Referring to the decision-making process on Iran at the Security Council meeting based on Resolution 2231, Makki pointed out that members of the Security Council will vote on a continuation of the suspension of sanctions against Iran, where the US will undoubtedly vote against it and if the parties fail to do so within a month, the UN sanctions are activated automatically.

Europeans are practically playing in American court

He pointed out the goal of the three European countries in activating the dispute resolution mechanism that 21 months have passed since the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, and during this time the Europeans continue to declare that they are seeking to preserve the JCPOA, but there is a significant difference between declared policies and practicing policies.

The European affairs expert said that the EU had not taken any significant action in the past 21 months to secure Iran's interests and noted that they presented initiatives such as INSTEX or the French had put forward a separate plan, but because of Americans' disagreement, any of these measures did not work out, and the Europeans are practically playing in the American court.

Europe does not want new pressure from US for Iran

Makki added that Europe does not want to take the bull by the horns with the United States because the volume of their trade with the United States is by no means comparable to Iran and, on the other hand, the EU has so much internal divisions and differences with the United States that does not want to receive new pressure from the United States for Iran.

Reiterating that Europe does not want more pressure from the United States, he said that unlike the US pressure, they do not want to yield to the White House pressure completely. On the one hand, they want the JCPOA not to be put aside because they know the nuclear deal is a political-security achievement for them, not an economic deal, but on the other hand, they do not have much power to maintain this achievement.

