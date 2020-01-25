Iranian researchers present 13,000 joint articles in world

Elaborating on international scientific achievements made by the Iranian ministry, Gholami said the joint articles indicate scientific cooperation between Iranian and foreign professors, entering modern science and foreign professors in Iran and improving the scientific level of the Iranian top universities.

He noted that about 45 percent of the joint projects are with European universities.

He went on to say that the joint articles between Iranian and foreign professors including scholarship, holding projects, and joint training courses enjoy 15-19 percent growth per year.

Gholami said that international activities as one of the most important policies have resulted in employing knowledge, reducing research costs and increasing the quality of universities and research centers.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish