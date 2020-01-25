Qeshm, Spain Geo-parks sign MoU to broaden mutual cooperation

The MoU was signed by managing director of Qeshm Free Trade Zone Organization Hamid Reza Momeni and governor of Casares.

Exchanging information and experiences, developing exports of handicrafts and exchange of tourists were among topics mentioned in the MoU.

According to 'Global Geoparks Network' website, "The Villuercas-Ibores-Jara Geopark shapes a mountainous massif of a wide extension, 2.544 km2 of surface, located in the south-east of the province of Cáceres (in Extremadura, Spain)."

"The climate is Mediterranean with continental variation: warm and dry summers alternating with cold and humid winters."

The 45th International Tourism Trade Fair is among the most well-known international exhibitions in the field of tourism which hosts over 11,000 companies from 165 countries across the globe this year.

Some 35 Iranian tourism companies attended the exhibition to demonstrate Iran’s tourist attractions and capacities and are to hold joint forums with leaders of the business from around the globe.

