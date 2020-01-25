VP says Iran not looking for tension

Masoumeh Ebtekar emphasized the need for peace and security in the region.

Referring to the sensitive position of the Asian region, she said that if the region is unsafe, the world will be affected, the most prominent example of which is the emergence of ISIS and the problems it has caused by leaving behind a large number of refugees in the region.

The official went on to say that Iran had made great efforts to eliminate ISIS. The continuous efforts of General Soleimani to eliminate them is an international step towards peace and today the elimination of Soleimani means to support ISIS.

Noting that Iran has a great deal of military power, Ebtekar highlighted that the US president had said he wanted to target 52 places in Iran, including cultural sites, and the same threats posed great damage to Iran.

The Swedish ambassador to Iran, for his part, also extended his condolences and sympathized with the families of the passengers of the Ukrainian plane incident and mentioned the presence of 17 Swedish on the flight and stated that cooperation within the framework of agreements and joint activities with Iran is underway.

Tyler also emphasized the need to create international mechanisms for dialogue and discussion with Iran, as well as the importance of the INSTEX mechanism and the establishment of mutual agreement.

