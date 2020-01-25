Iranian peace envoys to cycle through Southeast Asia

Saeid Vahediyan (husband) and Sharareh Pazandeh (wife) who work for Mashhad Municipality and ride bicycle professionally, began their 180-day Southeast Asian tour on Saturday.

They will convey message of peace to other nations and have meetings with mayors of metropolises on their way to introduce tourist capacity of Mashhad, northeast Iran.

So far, Iranian peace envoys who have traveled by bicycle have visited over 60 countries around the world.

9416**1430

