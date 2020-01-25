Iran, Tajikistan vow to broaden tourism ties

During a meeting with Tajikistan's Ambassador to Iran Nizamuddin Zahedi, Ali Asghar Mounesan stated that there were widespread cultural exchanges between Iran and Tajikistan. Tourism relations between the two countries should be at the highest level.

He believed that visas between the two countries should be abolished and easier conditions for tourists to travel are provided.

"We believe that the field of tourism is separate from politics; tourism in addition to the economic functions is a strategy for kindness, friendship, peace, and proximity, the Iranian Minister told the Tajik ambassador to Iran.

He also noted that at the ECO Summit held in Tajikistan, it was suggested that "we be fully prepared to host ECO member-states, and in light of the commonalities with Tajikistan, we are ready to increase the level of tourism relations between the two countries and transfer Iran's various experiences to Tajikistan".

Mounesan highlighted that "we are ready to share our experiences in the field of exploration and restoration of monuments, preparation of joint global registration files, in the field of handicrafts.

