Iranian gov't mulling sale of certain properties in three countries

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested permission to sell eight buildings of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Uzbekistan, Albania, and Tajikistan due to various problems with the use of eight properties.

According to Iran's foreign ministry, two buildings belonging to the Iranian embassy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, are within the scope of the urban development plan.

Also, a piece of land belonging to the Iranian embassy in Tirana, Albania, which was purchased for the construction of the ambassador's residence, is not suitable for the construction of a diplomatic building. On the other hand, five of the apartments owned by our embassy in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, are depreciated and outdated and cannot be used.

Therefore, in view of the above, using these properties has been difficult in practice, so the sale of these properties and turning them to suitable properties has been approved by the Supreme Expediency Council of the Ministry.

Accordingly, the Iranian foreign ministry has sent a request to the government for permission to sell the properties.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish