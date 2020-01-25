Zarif sympathizes with Turkey over deadly quake

During phone conversation, Zarif expressed condolence with Turkish people and government.

He also offered Iran's readiness to render required aid for the victims of the quake.

Meanwhile, Çavuşoğlu praised Iranian government and people for their sympathy.

An earthquake measuring 6.8 magnitude on the Richter scale rocked eastern Turkey on Friday night.

The earthquake was also felt in Diyarbakır, Şırnak, Mardin, Şanlıurfa and Samsun provinces.

Based on the Turkish medical centers' reports, the Friday quake killed 19 people and injured 772 others.

Turkish disaster management organization said that some 30 people are still missing.

