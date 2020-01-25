Jan 25, 2020, 5:07 PM
Journalist ID: 2382
News Code: 83647629
0 Persons

Tags

Rouhani felicitates Vietnam on New Year

Rouhani felicitates Vietnam on New Year

Tehran, Jan 25, IRNA- President Hassan Rouhani in a message to the Vietnamese government and people offered them congratulations on the Tết and New Year, expressing hope that relations between the two countries would further develop.

In his message, the Iranian President noted: "Your Excellency Mr. Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, I sincerely congratulate on the occasion of Tet Festival to Your Excellency and the people of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

“I hope that in the light of political will and joint efforts, we will see the development and deepening of friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries in all fields of interest," the president stated.

Rouhani highlighted, “I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam prosperity and felicity.”

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 6 =