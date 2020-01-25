Iran attends Dublin tourism show

Iran’s Ambassador to the Republic of Ireland Masoud Eslami showed up in the inauguration ceremony of the event which was held yesterday in the presence of Irish officials and ambassadors of other nations.

Iran’s participation was agreed on when four tourism officials of Ireland paid a visit to Tehran in August last year.

Royal Dublin Society holds the three-day exhibition in the last week of January every year to expand Ireland's tourism industry.

The tourism company, Arya Poonel Gasht, has participated in this event, where Iran's embassy has also a pavilion.

