Iran, Russia underline developing relations

During the working lunch which was their second meeting over the last month, both sides discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.

They also reviewed ways to develop cooperation.

Igor Vladimirovich referred to high level of ties between two countries and called for reinforcing relations more than ever.

Meanwhile, Jalali appreciated Russian Foreign Ministry for its cooperation with Iran in line with improving bilateral relations.

He underscored Iranian diplomatic mission's readiness to take advantage of all capacities in line with both countries' mutual interests.

