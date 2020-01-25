Araghchi terms maximum pressure as "big failure"

"#Maximum_Pressure is clearly a big failure but WH hawks-understand nothing about Iran-still insist!," Araghchi wrote on his Twitter account in reaction to remarks made by a US diplomat against the commander of the IRGC Quds Forces Brigadier General Esmail Qa'ani.

"The assassination of our heroes through the US state terrorism started the end of the US presence in the region," he added.

He noted that "now juniors in DoS-too blinde to see mass demonstrations-threaten another General!"

Earlier, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook claimed that if the new IRGC Quds Force commander follows the way of Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, he will meet the same fate.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that assassination threat against Quds Commander could be regarded as unveiling the state terrorism of the US.

After the Zionist regime, the US is the second regime that has officially announced it will utilize the state potential as well as the military forces to launch terrorist attacks, he reiterated.

He stated that the US has resorted to the terrorist moves proving its weakness, despair, and frustration.

