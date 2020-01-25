Spox: Iran to sue CBP's illegal acts against Iranians

Mousavi made the remarks Saturday in reaction to the US border officers' illegal and inhumane behavior towards Iran-born travelers.

He said such measures which are quite discriminatory given the fact that they are based on race, nationality and religion of the passengers, stand contrary to the international human rights regulations and will entail responsibility for the US.

Since the US border guards and security forces are asking Iran-born passengers about their political and ideological affiliations and scrutinize their social media accounts, they could be well classified as an act of inquisition and thus regarded as a harsh violation of human rights, he noted.

Condemning the serious damage inflicted on Iranian nationals by US forces, Mousavi said such actions are in line with US regime's hostile and vengeful policy against Iran's identity, which is manifested in Washington's decision to ban Iranians from the entering the US.

Such an attitude also comes to surface in threats to attack Iranian cultural and civilization centers, in coward assassination of a legend fighting against terrorism and in annoying Iranians at US borders, the spokesman said.

Mousavi further stressed that the US conduct could certainly be pursued in liable human rights courts.

