Masoumifar served as Director General of Economic Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has a PhD in Management.

He has been appointed as Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Sweden, signaling an agenda to strengthen economic ties by the European nation and the EU.

Masoumifar had already served as Iran’s ambassador to South Korea, chargé d'affaires in Malaysia and consul general in Shanghai, China.

