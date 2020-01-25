Iran's Aviation: No passengers quarantined because of coronavirus

"According to International Civil Aviation Organization( ICAO ) rules, the Civil Aviation Organization is authorized to issue a quarantine and prevent the entry of a passenger if he/she is suspected of being infected with coronavirus," Jafarzadeh told IRNA on Saturday.

"We did not see anything suspicious at any of the international airports," he added.

he coronavirus has caused alarm because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003. Like SARS, it can spread among people through the respiratory tract. The first case of the new virus was confirmed on December 31, 2019.

The virus has since been detected in Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and the United States.

The Coronavirus was first seen in late December 2019 in Wuhan, central China. It has so far killed 41 and affected 729 while there are 1,287 suspected cases.

