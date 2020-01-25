Iran missile precision indicated US miscalculations: US Academic

Yaghoubian said that US President Donald Trump rightly describes assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis as “American justice” because the United States is implementing the law of the jungle under his leadership which exhibits the position of the country as a rogue state in the world.

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, the history lecturer added that the assassination brought reverse outcome for the Trump regime, because millions of Iranian and Iraqi people thronged to streets to mourn for their heroes and to reject US imperialism and presence in the region.

He said that Iran’s missile response to US aggression forced Trump to withdraw from his threat to target 52 Iranian sites, including cultural sites.

“I believe that the precision of Iranian missiles forced the United States and its allies in the region to reconsider the consequences of their military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the US academic stressed.

Lieutenant General Soleimani, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander was assassinated by the US along with the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military men with record of fighting the Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq.

