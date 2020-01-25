Iran regrets deadly quake in Turkey

In his message, Mousavi deeply regreted over the Turkish tremor which claimed the lives of people, injured them and damaged their properties.

An earthquake measuring 6.8 magnitude on the Richter scale rocked eastern Turkey on Friday night.

The earthquake was also felt in Diyarbakır, Şırnak, Mardin, Şanlıurfa and Samsun provinces.

Based on the Turkish medical centers' reports, the Friday quake has killed 19 people and injured 772 more.

Turkish disaster management organization said that some 30 other people are still missing.

