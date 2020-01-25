No Iranian affected by Chinese Coronavirus: Embassy

The statement said that the Iranian Embassy is in direct contact with the Iranian nationals residing in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of the virus, as well as the Chinese officials to get the latest about the virus outbreak.

The embassy has announced that the consulate section of the embassy is ready to provide information about the conditions of the Iranian citizens in China at +8617812050413.

The Embassy also warned the Iranian nationals to stay clear of the crowded areas as much as possible.

The areas where people are susceptible to the deadly virus have been already been quarantined by the Chinese Government.

If Iranians happen to experience any signs of the virus, they need to refer to medical centers and call the aforementioned phone number to inform the embassy to receive consulate services, the statement said.

The virus was first seen in late December 2019 in Wuhan, central China. It has so far killed 41 and affected 1279 people.

